Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 465 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,754,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

MS opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.