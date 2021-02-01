Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $167.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

