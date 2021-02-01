Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

BATS:EZU opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

