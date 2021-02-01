Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,096 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Insiders have sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $517.90 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.03.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

