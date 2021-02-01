Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of South Plains Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 501.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

