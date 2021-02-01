Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,285 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.50 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.