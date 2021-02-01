Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,454,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $288.80 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $306.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

