Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,454,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

DE stock opened at $288.80 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $306.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

