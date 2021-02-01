Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 586.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 83,526 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.