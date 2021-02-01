Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.62.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERO. Oppenheimer raised Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

