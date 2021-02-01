Verde Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verde Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,953. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

