Verde Capital Management Purchases 1,111 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Verde Capital Management increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for about 0.9% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.18 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RNG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

In other RingCentral news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

