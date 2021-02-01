Verde Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after buying an additional 3,946,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,274,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,826,000 after buying an additional 375,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,788,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,081,000 after buying an additional 261,674 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.03. 22,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,611. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

