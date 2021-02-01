Verge Price Up 47.8% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $278.11 million and approximately $37.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00394866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,426,701,066 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

