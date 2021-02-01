Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

