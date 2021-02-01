Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce sales of $16.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.04 million to $16.30 million. Veritone posted sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $57.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 million to $57.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.30 million, with estimates ranging from $67.04 million to $70.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 729,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,124. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

