Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

In related news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veru by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 703.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Veru by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

