Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.64. 2,393,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,813,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Get Veru alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Veru during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.