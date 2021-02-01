ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.06. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 742,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,926,906. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

