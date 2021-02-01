Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of VCTR opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 76.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,324 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

