VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €90.00 ($105.88).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) stock opened at €76.58 ($90.09) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.78. VINCI SA has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA (DG.PA) Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

