Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

