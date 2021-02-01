Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.