Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $70.47 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

