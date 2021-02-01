Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Short Interest Down 37.2% in January

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 659,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. 204,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 178.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

