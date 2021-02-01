Voyager Token Price Tops $2.55 (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $566.29 million and $40.74 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 165.9% higher against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00007593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.83 or 0.00899597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.78 or 0.04458146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019642 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00029963 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

