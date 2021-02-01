Wabash National (WNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WNC opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

