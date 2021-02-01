Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

