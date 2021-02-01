Warburg Research Analysts Give LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) a €4.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €11.84 ($13.93) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.46. LEONI AG has a twelve month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of €12.92 ($15.20). The company has a market capitalization of $386.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78.

About LEONI AG (LEO.F)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

