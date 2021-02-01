Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $237,444.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $49.01 million and $237,444.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00149903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068103 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00266197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,995 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

