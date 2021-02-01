Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

