Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $387.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $419.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.