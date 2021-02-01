Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $793.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $751.87 and its 200-day moving average is $499.41. The stock has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

