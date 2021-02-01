Weaver Consulting Group Cuts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Lennar were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $12,034,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus upped their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

