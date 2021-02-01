Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,457,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,433,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,099,000 after purchasing an additional 649,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,435 shares of company stock worth $24,899,703 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

