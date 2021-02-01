Weaver Consulting Group Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 8.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,529,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $112.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.97.

