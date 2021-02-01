Weaver Consulting Group Has $344,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 618,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 64,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

