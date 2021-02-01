Weaver Consulting Group Has $438,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 68.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth $348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $30.27 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70.

