Weaver Consulting Group Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $44.67 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.