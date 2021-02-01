Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 1,197 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 93,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $163.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.32.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.