Weaver Consulting Group Sells 10,007 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter valued at $135,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 389.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $26.54.

