Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,149 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.