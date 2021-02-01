Weaver Consulting Group Sells 2,047 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62.

