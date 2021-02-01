Wedbush Comments on Navient Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAVI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Navient by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

