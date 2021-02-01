Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sims (SMSMY)

Sims (OTCMKTS: SMSMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2021 – Sims was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Sims was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SMSMY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Sims Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

