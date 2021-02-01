Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

