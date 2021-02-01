WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Short Interest Update

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 1,122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $5.87 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $7.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

