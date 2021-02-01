Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $85.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Pinterest stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

