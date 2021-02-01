Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $900.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $628.42.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $765.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $841.08 and a 200 day moving average of $641.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.33, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,261 shares of company stock worth $34,867,340. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $2,552,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

