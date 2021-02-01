Wells Fargo & Company Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $99.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securiti decreased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Chevron stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

